Police say they are concerned about a father and son from Bradford who have been missing for more than a week.

Lee Northin, 50, and his 13-year-old son Logan have not been seen since June 11. They are believed to be together.

Mr Northin is 5ft 3ins tall and of slight build. Logan is described as thin with brown hair.

Anyone with information should call Trafalgar House Police Station via 101.