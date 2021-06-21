Appeal after gunpoint robbery by group of six in Rotherham

Police in Rotherham are appealing for information following a gunpoint burglary in the Dalton area.Around midnight on Friday 11 June, the occupants of an address in Foljambe Drive were woken by six men who had forced entry into the property.

The men, reportedly armed with shotguns, threatened them and demanded they hand over valuables.

The man and a woman in their thirties were not injured in the incident and nothing was taken.

Officers are now asking for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said, ''We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a white Nissan Juke or a dark blue Ford in the area at the time.''