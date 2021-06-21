Covid-19 testing extended to four further areas in Calderdale to contain spread

Additional COVID-19 testing in Calderdale is now being extended to four further areas of the borough to help contain the spread of the virus.

People who live, work or study in Ryburn, Sowerby Bridge, Illingworth or Mixenden are being asked to get tested due to rapidly increasing cases.

Extra testing continues in the Park, Todmorden and Warley areas.

COVID-19 infection rates are still rising across Calderdale. On Sunday 20 June, the latest rate was 137 per 100,000 - a 33% increase compared to the previous week.

The Delta variant, which spreads more quickly, now makes up the majority of cases.

Testing clinic set up in Todmorden

In Park, Todmorden and Warley, 7500 people had a PCR test between 13 and 19 June – double the number compared to the week before.

Cllr Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said Calderdale now has the highest COVID testing rate in the region.

“Rapidly increasing case rates in some parts of the borough mean we’re now offering extra PCR testing to people without symptoms in areas with the highest case rates and where there is a high risk of transmission.

A mobile testing unit has been set up in the area Credit: PA

Todmorden, Park, Warley, Ryburn, Sowerby Bridge, Illingworth and Mixenden residents without symptoms can get a COVID-19 test at the following places:

Asda overflow car park: Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax, HX1 4PG.

Daisy Street Car Park: Brighouse, HD6 1EL.

Todmorden Leisure Centre: Ewood Lane, Todmorden OL14 7DF. Each day until Friday 18th June (9am to 5pm).

Todmorden: Rose Street, OL14 5AT. (Mobile Testing Unit). Wednesday 23rd to Saturday 26th June (9am to 5.30pm).

Warley: Grace Baptist Church, Roils Head Road, Halifax, HX2 0LH. (mobile testing unit) Tuesday 22nd and Wednesday 23rd June (9 am to 5 pm).

Park: Madni Mosque, 17 - 131 Gibbet Street, Halifax, HX1 5BP. (mobile testing unit. Thursday 24th and Friday 25th June (9.30am to 5.30pm).

Mixenden: Mixenden Activity Centre, Clough Lane, Halifax, HX2 8SH. (Mobile testing unit). Tuesday 22nd June and Friday 25th June (9am to 5 pm).

You can walk-up to these sites and do not need to book an appointment. More information can be found here.