Doncaster man handed six year sentence for child sexual offences

A Doncaster man has been sentenced to six years in prison for sexual offences against children.Martin Allen, 49, of Albany Road, Balby, was found guilty of nine offences after pleading not guilty at a previous hearing.The charges include inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and allowing a child to watch a sexual act between 2012 and 2019.Allen has also been placed on the sex offenders register for life and has been handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.Detective Sergeant Kathleen Coulter said his actions were 'deplorable'.“It is absolutely vital that any victim of child sexual abuse feels they can speak out about what has happened to them. South Yorkshire Police is committed to investigating all reports and we have specially trained officers and partner agencies who can offer support and advice.''