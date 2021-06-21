Enhanced testing to begin in parts of Leeds on Tuesday after 'steep' rise in cases

Enhanced testing will take place in parts of Leeds from Tuesday June 22 after a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

Residents in the Hyde Park, Headingley, Little London and Woodhouse who are not experiencing symptoms will be encouraged to get a free PCR test at new pop-up testing centres.

Council officers will be visiting these areas where cases have been particularly high, explaining the testing process, answering any questions and giving residents of all ages the chance to take a test at home.

Headingley and Hyde Park have a case rate of 841.3 per 100,000 people and Little London and Woodhouse’s case rate standing at around 337 per 100,000 people.

All are significantly higher than Leeds’s overall case rate, which is currently is 157.3 per 100,000 and is an increase of 91% in the past seven days.

18-25 case rates are particularly high amongst 18-25 year olds.

Anyone in the target areas are being urged to get a test.

Who should get a test?

You should get a test for coronavirus if you are living with the target areas, are aged 16 and over, even if you have no symptoms or have had a vaccine.

You should not get a test if you have tested positive within the last 90 days.

Where can you get a test?

You can get a test by attending Cinder Moor on Woodhouse Lane, the Gryphon Centre at The University of Leeds the Mandela Community Centre on Chapeltown Road between 10am and 3.30pm from Tuesday 22 June. V

Volunteers will also be going door-to-door to help as many people get a test as possible.

Mobile testing units are located in community locations across the city and change locations, you can find your nearest mobile testing unit here.