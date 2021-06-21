Hull KR match called off after three players test positive for Covid-19

Friday's Super League match between Hull KR and St Helens has been postponed after Hull KR players tested positive for coronavirus.

Three Hull KR players have tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend, following two positive tests last week.

Nine others have been forced to isolate as close contacts.

Training has been postponed until Wednesday. A further round of PCR testing will now be carried out.

Hull KR players who had been selected for the Combined Nations All Stars team have been stood down as part of the isolation procedures.

Under the RFL’s Covid-19 protocols, a team can apply to postpone a match if seven or more senior players are unavailable as a result of Covid-19 – either through positive tests or as close contacts.

The clubs will be looking to rearrange the match later in the season – although the Betfred Super League table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled.

Earlier this month, Leeds Rhinos' game against St Helens was also called off after an outbreak of COVID in the Rhinos camp.Two players tested positive, and seven others were self isolating through test and trace. It was the second game postponed in successive days after Huddersfield's game against Wigan was also called off.