Illingworth Cricket Club batsman hits a six straight into his own car windshield

Report by ITV Calendar reporter Arif Ahmed

A batsman's joy very quickly turned into pain when he hit a six straight into his car windshield.

Illingworth Cricket Club hosted a crucial cup match against Sowerby St Peters this weekend.

Batsman Asif Ali stepped up to the crease and played his part - 19 runs off 17 balls and it was far so good, but the eighteenth however, saw things take a turn.

Ali quickly realised his six had just smashed the windscreen of his own car.

He says he was ''shocked'' at what he had done.

But he won't be out of pocket from the mishap. The club chairman has agreed to pay his repair bill.

''It was only appropriate, he scores a lot of runs for us, and puts a lot of efforts in. It's his means of work and earning a livelihood.''