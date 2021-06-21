Three people were arrested on Saturday following a house party in Grimsby.

Police were called at 10.30pm to a property on Gilbey Road in Grimsby which ended with two people injured.

One person reported a knife wound to their hand and another man with knife wounds was found a short time later after leaving the address.

Two men and a woman were arrested and have since been released from custody under investigation.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing as they carry our enquiries.

''We understand that this was a disturbing scene for the local residents to witness, the local policing team will be in the area today to support their community. If any residents have any worries they can come to us and talk about their concerns.''