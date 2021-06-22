Man, 19, needs life saving surgery after Leeds 'ride-by' stabbing

A 19 year old man needed life-saving surgery after a 'ride-by' stabbing in Leeds.

It happened on Sunday 30th May when the victim was walking home with friends in Wade Lane at around 1.50am and a man on a mountain bike stabbed him in the back.

The suspect then cycled off along Lovell Park Road towards Little London.

The victim suffered a single stab wound and had to undergo life-saving surgery before being kept in hospital for a number of days while he recovered.

The suspect was described as mixed race, aged 19 to 20, 5ft 9ins tall, and medium build. He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and a face covering and was riding a dark coloured mountain bike.

This was a cowardly attack from behind on the victim who was simply walking along the pavement chatting with friends at the time. “We believe the victim has been targeted but the motive for the attack remains unknown. Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID

Det Insp Entwistle added: "We are continuing to carry out enquiries to identify the suspect and would like to hear from anyone with any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who saw him in the area or who has any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.”