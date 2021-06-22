Play video

Video report by ITV Calendar reporter Emma Wilkinson

The parents of a solider who took his own life just two months after the suicide of his friend, have been speaking about their loss in the hope it might prevent others going through what they have.

George Ellis, who served in the Yorkshire regiment was just 24 when he died in April.

The loss of their son, who they describe as a 'loveable character who was funny, kind and caring ' is still very raw for Carol and Adrian.

Adrian Ellis said: " The question that keeps going through my mind is why? I believe it was a moment of madness, a switch that we all have and in that moment of time it just happened."

George's death came just a month after the funeral of his close friend and fellow veteran Damon, who'd also taken his own life.

Carol and Adrian will never know what exactly was going through George's mind on the day he died, but they do know that many veterans struggle with the transition from military to civilian life.

The charity Hull for Heroes says the pandemic has made things harder for many.

Paul Matson from the organisation said:" Many people are in despair and calling on a very regular basis. Along time ago before Covid came we were getting possibly a call every three months not it is two a week."

It is estimated that since 2018, more than 250 serving or former military personnel have taken their own lives.

The MOD say it takes mental health extremely seriously and encourages anyone who is struggling to come forward and access the wide range of support available.

George's parents are determined that out of their grief, some good will grow and that in his memory, they can send a message to others who might be struggling.

Adrian said: "Don't be afraid to talk and there are many people out there willing to help. But it is actually making that first step in saying that you do require some help."

Carol added: "I do not believe anything is so bad that it can't be sorted. A problem shared is a problem halved."

And they hope his legacy will continue to do the same.