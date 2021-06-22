Play video

Video report by ITV Calendar's James Webster

Fundraisers have completed the final stretch of a charity walk raising money for a rugby league player from Hull who was left paralysed after a tackle while playing last year.

Mose Masoe was at the city's KCOM Stadium to welcome a team of walkers back which included members of the Yorkshire Regiment.

To raise money for the foundation set up in his name - he signed a ball which travelled between clubs in the Australian NRL before returning to the UK - where it is being carried to Hull from St Helens.

Lt Nick Davidson, one of the fundraisers who took part in the challenge, said it was great to be part of it and to support the event.

Mose Masoe's career was ended last year when he was carried off with a spinal injury after a tackle. Doctors feared he would never walk again.

But after just a few months he took his tentative first steps and today was cheering on all those who were walking for him.

It has been amazing.Everyone that's been involved and everyone that's walked. My family and I are truly grateful for the support. It means a lot.I am just so proud of these guys. Mose Masoe, former rugby player

Mose is not one to watch from the sidelines. He couldn't resist walking part of the way himself. No better demonstration of how far his recovery has come.

Mike Smith from the Mose Masoe Foundation said:"It's amazing what they have done for the foundation and he's such a great bloke. He's got a great family as well. Anything we can do and anything anyone else can do will be really appreciated."

The famous rugby ball will stay at the KCOM until it is taken to Craven Park when the two Hull sides meet next month.