Covid: North Yorkshire secondary school to remain closed after increase in cases

A North Yorkshire secondary school is to remain closed until next week after a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases among pupils and staff.

Sherburn High School closed last week after an increase in positive cases. Infection rates in the local area are five times the national average and testing set up after the discovery of the outbreak has found more cases of the virus.

In the week up to June 18th, an extra 47 cases were identified in Sherburn-in-Elmet and South Milford.

North Yorkshire County Council says the school was made aware of a number of positive coronavirus cases last week and over the weekend as a result of routine lateral flow testing and since then more cases have been reported through PCR testing.

The local authority says the health and wellbeing of all students, staff and members of the wider community, as well as the continuity of education and care for students not currently in school, remain the school’s priorities.

All students at the school are using remote learning until next Monday.