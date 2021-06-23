Jamaican Rugby League team unveil community project in Leeds ahead of world cup

Play video

Video report by Arif Ahmed

The Jamaican Rugby League team have announced a new community project that will see ten primary schools in Leeds get to experience the sport.

The team are basing themselves in the city ahead of this Autumn's Rugby League World Cup and put on a session for school children in Chapeltown this afternoon.

All of the children involved in the project will get the chance to play at Emerald Headingley Stadium ahead of Leeds Rhinos vs Hull KR and before Jamaica international Jordan Turner's testimonial game at Castleford on October 5.

All of the schools involved will be from some of the most deprived areas of Leeds.

World Cup winner, Jason Robinson, said he hoped the kids would be inspired: "If you can see it, you can be it, that's why it is so powerful because growing up for me there wasn't that many black role models so to have the Jamaica team down here for a lot of these kids, we have a lot of Jamaican and Caribbean heritage, it's brilliant."

The project is supported by the Leeds Rhinos Foundation - the charitable arm of the Super League club - with the appointment of a development officer for the area.