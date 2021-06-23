Scunthorpe landlord fined over £4,000 over hazards in property

A landlord from Scunthorpe has been fined more than £4,200 for failing to keep tenants safe in their homes.

North Lincolnshire council prosecuted Mohammed Qadeer after a housing inspection found safety breaches posing threat to life such as bare wires exposed in the bathroom and no fire detection system.

There were also broken windows in the kitchen and living room.

A Prohibition Order that was served on Mr Qadeer, which prevented the use of the house for residential use until the hazards were repaired, was found to be breached on a second house inspection.

Cllr John Davison, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities – urban, said: "The council constantly strives to improve housing standards, keeping residents safe and well. The vast majority of landlords provide tenants with good quality, safe accommodation.

"Where landlords refuse to comply with their legal duties, our officers will not hesitate to step in and take enforcement action where necessary, even where landlords live outside North Lincolnshire.

"This prosecution should act as a warning to other landlords who may be inclined to cut corners and endanger their tenants."