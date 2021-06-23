West Yorkshire Police appeal for information after Leeds 'ride-by' stabbing

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information over a "ride-by" stabbing in Leeds city centre in the early hours of May 30.

The 19-year-old victim was left needing "life-saving" surgery when he was stabbed in the back on Wade Lane by a man on a dark-coloured mountain bike.

The suspect then cycled off along Lovell Park Road towards Little London.

Police have released CCTV images of the suspect and have said he was described as mixed race, aged 19 or 20, 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build.

CCTV image of the stabbing in Leeds city centre. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: "This was a cowardly attack from behind on the victim who was simply walking along the pavement chatting with friends at the time.

"We believe the victim has been targeted but the motive for the attack remains unknown.

"We are continuing to carry out enquiries to identify the suspect and would like to hear from anyone with any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who saw him in the area or who has any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210267994 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.