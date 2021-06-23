The Yorkshire Wolds is to be considered for status as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty which would see the area benefit from greater protection.

The area, which stretches from the west of the Humber Estuary to the North Sea coast at Flamborough Head, is known for steep-sided dales, coastal cliffs and open rolling hills.

Paul Duncan, Area Director for Natural England said: "The Yorkshire Wolds is a tranquil landscape of rolling hills, valleys and open plateaux interspersed with ancient woodland, chalk streams, farm holdings and historic villages, extending north from the River Humber.

"The announcement that the Yorkshire Wolds may become one of our newest Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty is fantastic news for Yorkshire and North East England."

Cllr Jonathan Owen, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "Representing a large part of the East Riding encompassing the Yorkshire Wolds, I am proud to support the area being considered for such an outstanding designation.

"We are blessed with a range of fabulous natural assets from the Wolds to the coast which attracts millions of visitors each year and it is fantastic to see the area, with its outstanding aesthetic beauty, considered for such a significant status."

The proposal follows an independent review which called for action to make protected landscapes in the UK greener, more beautiful and open to everyone.