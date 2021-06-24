Covid-19 hospital patients in North Yorkshire almost doubles in week

The number of Covid patients in North Yorkshire's hospitals has almost doubled in the last week.

The rise comes as the Delta variant of the virus continues to spread - with the county's infection rate up to 81 cases per 100,000 from 18 at the start of the month.

Selby has the highest rates at 135.7 per 100k and York is also high at 102.6 with UK average being 93.7.

Pop up vaccine clinics are to be held over the weekend as health bosses urge people to get vaccinated.

Louise Wallace, Director of Public Health for North Yorkshire said: "Really important to get two doses of the vaccination. Vaccination is now being offered to over 18s, so really good, people can get out there and get those vaccinations, get two doses and that's a really important measure in order to curb the impact of any variant of coronavirus and of course the Delt variant, which is the one that's across the county currently."