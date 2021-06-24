Play video

Video report by Calendar presenter Duncan Wood

The sleepy village of Aldborough in the parish of Boroughbridge - which was mentioned in the Doomsday Book and has a population of approximately 1000 people - is this week to host one of the most renowned classical musical festivals in the land.

Doncaster's finest Lesley Garrett is in the town for her first performance in Yorkshire since the pandemic began.

"I can barely bring myself to imagine it. It is in the most beautiful church to start with, St Andrews, because the festival is all around the church and Aldborough and the accoustics are out this world. It's so exciting."

St Andrews Church in Aldborough

The excitement has been building all week with organisers overcoming Covid hurdles to stage the festival in the first place.

Robert Ogden, festival director, said:"There is a certain amount of trepidation because it has been two years since the last sounds were emitted in the church for the festival. It is wonderful that an artist of such stature like Lesley is doing these sorts of concerts because it is not a given. It's something that I think the audience will remember for a long time."

And so will the opera star although she has been keeping busy during the pandemic.

"I have been doing what I can and of course my husband is a doctor, Peter, and he is also a commissioning director, so he has had a lot to do with getting the vaccine out to everyone and I have been helping him with some of the more reluctant faith groups which has been quite a lot of fun he said come along Les and He said come along and see and sing Amazing Grace and see if we can get these people to take the vaccine. So you know you don't have to ask me twice."

People will be taking a pew tonight for Lesley's sell-out show. The event runs until 27th June 2021.