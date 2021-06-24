A logging company in Worksop is offering a £10,000 reward to catch arsonists who deliberately set fire to £700,000 worth of agricultural machinery.

Two specialist cutting and sorting machines, which had been used to carry out clearance work at the Osberton Estate site, were destroyed in the blaze. Four batteries were also stolen.

Donna Robinson, of Newark-based Robinson and Sons Timber, said: “When I found out what had happened I just wanted to cry. It was just such a terrible shock for us – I really have no words to describe how angry and upset I was about it.

When people read stories like this hey may just assume that we claim the money back on insurance and replace the machines, but it really isn’t that simple. The reality is that many different people have suffered as a result of this – from the lads on the site who are now unable to work and the landowner – to the saw mill that’s waiting for a delivery.

I am absolutely determined that we track down the person or people responsible for what happened and am willing to offer a £10,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to a conviction in this case.”

Police are investigating the incident, which took place overnight on 25 – 26 May.

Inspector Neil Bellamy, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This was a mindless attack that has had very significant consequences for a local business. Our investigation is ongoing and we are determined to track down whoever is responsible and are appealing for information from anyone who may have information about what happened. I believe that somebody in the community may know something about this incident and that that this generous reward offer will inspire them to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 109 of 26 May.