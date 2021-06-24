Podcast about coming out aims to give others the confidence to be open about their feelings
Coming out is a big decision for anyone who has questioned their sexuality.
For some young people it can be both daunting and frightening The fear of whether they will be accepted for who they are can be a real barrier.
That's why a group of young people from East Yorkshire are speaking out about their own personal experiences. They've produced a new podcast which they hope will help other people who feel they have nobody else to turn to. James Webster reports.