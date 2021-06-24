A shopkeeper has been seriously injured after being attacked with a machete in Leeds.

It happened just after 1.30pm on Wednesday 23 June at M and K Off Licence in Burmantofts, in Leeds when three armed men entered the store.

The 50 year old victim, was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries to his hand and wrist.

The suspects have been described as three white males, aged between 15 and 20, wearing dark clothing. They were seen to run off into Beckett Street Cemetery.

Detective Inspector Michael Herbert, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are still working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and to establish the motive but one line of enquiry we are exploring is the attempted robbery of the shop.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses but are still very keen to hear from anyone who has seen the suspects in the area, particularly as they have fled the scene into Beckett Street Cemetery.

“We are trawling CCTV in the area to build up a picture of their movements and would welcome any sightings from the public that could assist that work.

“The victim has received very significant injuries and it is vital that we identify and arrest those responsible at the earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210314479 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat