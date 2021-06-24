Barnsley are on the lookout for a new head coach after Valerien Ismael left to join Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion after only nine months at Oakwell.

In that short time the 45 year old Frenchman performed a minor miracle, transforming the Tykes from relegation strugglers to promotion contenders.

His direct and high pressing style may not have been pretty on the eye but it was certainly effective as Barnsley became the surprise package in the Championship last season, making the end of season playoffs before losing to Swansea in the semi finals.

It always seemed likely that Ismael would be high up on the list of any club changing coach this summer and Barnsley will no doubt have been well compensated by West Brom.

In a statement, Barnsley said:

"It is with disappointment that Barnsley FC can today confirm Valérien Ismaël has leftthe Club to join Sky Bet Championship side, West Bromwich Albion.

The 20/21 season will live long in the memory of all those with an affinity to the Reds.The Club would like to thank Valérien for his efforts over the last nine months. He andhis family will always be welcome at Oakwell.

The Club would also like to thank supporters, players and staff for their patienceduring this period. Now, continued progression must be ensured, with the recruitmentprocess for a new head coach already underway.

All proceeds from the buyout of the contract will be utilised to strengthen the squadahead of the forthcoming season. A further update will follow in due course."