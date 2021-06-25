Crimestoppers have offered a reward of £5000 for information that would lead to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with the murder of Hull man Corey Dobbe.

Humberside Police believe Moise Djuku is in the Hull area.

Mr Dobbe, who was 23, died after being stabbed in the street on the evening of June 13th. He was found by emergency services suffering 'serious injuries' after the incident in Harleston Close and died at the scene.

Corey Dobbe

Anyone with information that would help is asked to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. This can be done anonymously and could lead to the Crimestoppers reward https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Alternatively call Humberside Police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/60891/21.

***Information passed directly to police will not qualify for the Crimestoppers reward. Only information passed to Crimestoppers using its untraceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or via our 0800 555 111 freephone number will qualify***