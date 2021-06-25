Driver suffers serious injuries after failing to stop for police in Todmorden

A driver who failed to stop after being asked to do so by police has suffered serious injuries in a crash in Todmorden.

The Citroen was requested to stop by police on Halifax Road just after 11pm last night (June 24th)

It then travelled along Halifax road before colliding with a stone wall close to the junction of Hallroyd Road. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The passengers in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Halifax Road closed most of the day

The road has been closed for most of the day but has since re-opened. An investigation into the collision is ongoing,