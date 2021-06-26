High risk kidney patients in Hull are to clinical trial to see if a tapeworm drug can protect them from Covid-19.

It is being rolled out to more than 40 hospitals across the UK. The study will see if the drug, niclosamide, can be re-formulated into a nasal spray.

Kidney patients are more likely to become seriously ill or die from the virus.

Dr Sunil Bhandari, a nephrology consultant at Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said his patients have been left isolated and fearful, even after getting the vaccine.

''The death rate is far higher in these high risk pateints, it's really important we try and do as much as we can to protect them.''

Kidney patients have welcomed the trial. Simon had a kidney transplant in march 2019, and his wife, Johanne, was his donor.

They are not part of the clinical study but said it would be a relief in the future after a ''terrifying'' year of isolating.

''We've been shielding since last March. I am still wary of going out and about and it would have helped to have a drug like this because you feel so isolated. If something like this can help in the future, it can be a lot better for everybody.''

1 in 5 patients receiving dialysis or a kidney transplant who tested positive died within 4 weeks

If the trial is successful, it may pave the way to prevent or alleviate the impact of Covid-19 in people on dialysis, people who have had a kidney transplant, and people with auto-immune diseases affecting the kidneys who require treatment to suppress their immune system.

Dr Bhandari added that if successful, it could potentially be used in other high risk groups.