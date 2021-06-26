Man charged with possessing explosives in Lincolnshire

A man has been charged for the possession of explosives after a bomb squad evacuated properties in Queensway in Sturton by Stow.

On Tuesday, June 22, police carried out a search at the property where chemical substances were found. Two of the substances were destroyed in a nearby field.

A section of the B1241 was also closed in the area as homes were evacuated.

50-year-old Paul Atkinson, of Queensway, has been charged with 2 offences of possessing explosive substances and two offences of possessing a firearm.

Two others were also arrested.

Steven Shackleford, aged 30, of no fixed abode, has been charged with an offence of burglary and two charges of theft.

A 40-year-old man has since been released for handling stolen goods and released with no further action.