Police investigating the death of a 39 year man in Gainsborough are continuing to appeal for witnesses and particularly want to trace a man in a white coloured top who provided some assistance at the time.

James Irvine was found with serious injuries on Wednesday 23rd June. He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary but later died.

Detectives are working to piece together the hours before James was taken to hospital, which was just after midday on Wednesday.

Three people, who were arrested in connection with the investigation, have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Andy Wright-Lakin, said: “This is a very sad death and my condolences go out to James’s family and friends.

I ask that anyone who was at or around the car park on Tuesday evening to get in touch. I’d also like to thank the local community for their help so far.”

He added: "We believe someone at this time has spoken to the victim and offered to help him."