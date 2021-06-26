Play video

Two RAF veterans taking part in a 690-mile bike ride in memory of fallen friends and colleagues in the first gulf war, arrived at a memorial service in Kirby Wharfe this morning.

Mal Craghill and Martin Wintermeyer are raising money for the Royal Air Forces Association.

Their ''Tornado Tribute Tour of England'' began in Cornwall on June 18 and will finish in Washington, Tyne and Wear, on Sunday June 27.

The riders attended a short service of remembrance at Kirkby Wharfe Church of St John the Baptist to commemorate Squadron Leader Garry Lennox.

Garry, a Tornado pilot, died on 22 January 1991, together with his navigator Squadron Leader Kevin Weeks of 16 Squadron.

Martin said they saw many of their friends die but never had time to grieve. They dedicated their ride to those they lost.

''This is a chance to get some closure and to pay our respects, and to let their families know that their loved ones are not forgotten.''

Play video

On their way up the country, they have visited and laid wreaths at all the English grave sites of the Tornado aircrew lost in the Middle East 30 years ago, as well as the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to pay their respects at the Gulf War Memorial and the Armed Forces Memorial.

The pair had originally hoped to raise £10,000 for charity, but they have reached more over £20,000 so far.

Martin thanked those who have supported them along the way.

Play video

You can follow Mal and Martin's progress on Facebook or Twitter.