21-year-old man from Sheffield jailed for ten years for drug offences

A Sheffield man has been jailed for 10 years after being found guilty of drug offences.Awais Ahmed, 21, formerly of Empire Road, Sheffield, was found guilty of six counts of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

He had previously pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing.

He was arrested on 21 September of last year when police undertook a warrant at an address on Brookfield Road, Sheffield.

During the search, a firearm and ammunition were also found. Detective Chief Inspector Paul Murphy said his arrest is a positive result for local residents who are 'fed up' with drug dealing taking place on their doorstep.

“Ultimately, the funds from the supply of drugs are used to fund criminal activity. By removing individuals from networks of dealers, the supply chain is weakened and opportunities for further police activity are created.''

Officers said they were committed to tackling drug supply in communities and are urging people to report any concerns.