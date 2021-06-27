Play video

A retired Yorkshire police officer from Harrogate has set off on a four month long marathon to raise money for charity.

Graham Wilson, aged 54, will do 120 marathons over 120 days by walking and running more than 26 miles a day across the country.

After starting in Harrogate, Graham will complete three marathons in North Yorkshire before heading off in a van for four months, taking in the 48 English counties. He also plans to cover the marathon distance in parts of Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of Ireland, as long as travel measures due to Covid-19 still permit him to.

The challenge will see Graham cover around 3,180 miles in total – almost the equivalent distance of Leeds to New York. His wife Marion and dog Tilly will also take part in portions of the challenge.

Graham was supposed to take to the road last year but his plans were halted by the pandemic. But now he has already made a great start and so far raised £45,000 and is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

He said:" I always hit that wall at about 18/21 miles everyday and I know it is coming. But what can take away from that is that if we get people coming out and joining us. All the routes are there on the website, see what the start and finish points are, we are hiking them we are not going very fast. I wouldn't invite people to come and join me and then do one and leave them by themselves."

The last marathon will be held in Harrogate on 23rd October.

The money raised will go to 15 charities including the British Heart Foundation (BHF), which funds research into heart and circulatory diseases such as heart attack, stroke, and vascular dementia. Other charities to benefit include Macmillan Cancer Support, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and The Police Treatment Centres

Leya Baksh, Fundraising Manager at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Graham is taking on the challenge of a lifetime to raise an incredible amount of money, and we are so grateful that the BHF is among the good causes that will benefit.

“This year, the BHF is marking 60 years of funding pioneering research to save and improve lives. Covid-19 dealt a brutal blow to our work and caused our investment in new research to be cut in half last year. We can only fund this life saving research thanks to the generous support of people like Graham, so in our 60th year, we urgently need more people to help us.”