People who previously refused vaccine urged to visit vaccination centre

People who have previously refused the vaccine are being urged to visit a pop-up vaccination centre if they have changed their mind.

Thousands of people across the region have been getting vaccinated at walk-in clinics this weekend as Part of the national 'grab the jab' campaign.

Chief Nurse at Doncaster CCG, Andrew Russell, said the opportunity is still there for those who may have felt sceptical.

Hundreds of walk-in vaccination sites, including at stadiums and shopping centres, opened in England this weekend in a bid to boost vaccine numbers amid rising coronavirus cases.

A new online search tool allows people in England to input their postcode to find their nearest walk-in vaccination site.

The “grab a jab” campaign comes as the UK recorded a further 15,810 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases as of 9am on Friday – up 50% on the 10,476 new cases reported a week earlier.

Half of all adults aged under 30 in England will have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by this weekend, the NHS has said.

More than 4.2 million people aged between 18 and 29 have received a jab just three weeks after the coronavirus vaccination programme was opened up to those in their 20s.