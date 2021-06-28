Coronavirus rates in Scarborough have tripled in less than a week after 102 cases were recorded in the town in the last seven days.

The borough had been averaging 29 positive tests a week and had one of the lowest rates in the country, it now stands at 94 per 100,000, which is the highest level since February.

Over 70 cases were reported this weekend and mobile testing sites will be available for people with symptoms to use in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey this week.

Richmondshire currently has the highest coronavirus rate in North Yorkshire at 169 and Ryedale has the lowest at 58.

The rate for England as a whole is 136 while North Yorkshire's average is up to 123 from 93 on Friday.

The locations of the testing centres and how to book a test can be found here.