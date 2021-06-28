Doncaster Royal Infirmary garden to remember those who died in Covid-19 pandemic

Play video

Video report by Katie Oscroft

A garden dedicated to the memory of those who died during the pandemic has been opened at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The hospital trust lost 820 patients to Covid including three of its own staff. The memorial garden has been paid for by donations from the local community and businesses.

A sculpture made from plaster cast and bandages is almost completed and will take centre stage in the garden.

It was inspired by plaster technician Kevin Smith who died from coronavirus.

The hands in the sculpture are cast from members of his family and the nursing staff who worked on covid wards.