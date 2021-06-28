Her Royal Highness Princess Anne has officially opened Lincoln's joint ambulance, fire and police station after the ceremony was delayed by the pandemic.

Princess Anne also visited staff involved in the response to the Covid pandemic at the County Emergency Centre.

The station has been fully operational since late 2019 and cost £21 million to build.

The Princess Royal was escorted around the building and met operational staff as well having a special meet and greet with police dog Frankie' from Lincolnshire Police's Dog unit.

The Princess Royal met members from each of the emergency services on her visit. Credit: ITV News

Marc Jones, Lincolnshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "It has been a different way of working for emergency services over the covid period and being able to share those experiences with her and what it has been like for them to put themselves on the line every day, while they're worried about their own families, but they protected the public."

Lisa Clarricoates, a firefighter based at the centre, said: "She seemed very interested in what we had to show her, took a keen interest, asked us lots of questions and it was wonderful to have her look around the fire appliance."