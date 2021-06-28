Surge testing and travel guidance scaled back in Kirklees after rates stabilise

Additional Covid-19 support for Kirklees has been scaled back after coronavirus rates in the borough stabilised.

The rate in Kirklees is 118 people per 100,000 which is similar to the national average of 101 per 100,000, meaning that surge testing and guidance of taking caution when meeting people and not travelling out of the area will no longer apply.

There were no deaths in the District last week and 14 people were admitted to hospital, down from 21 the week before.

Pop-up vaccination clinics in Kirklees will remain open for anyone aged 18 or over, 268,000 people have had at least one jab according to the council.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, Strategic Director for Public Health at Kirklees Council, said: "Our infection rate hasn’t changed a lot in the last week but it is now close to the national and regional averages. It is still high though, so we need to bring it down.

"Thanks to the efforts of local people, we have slowed down the spread of Covid-19 in Kirklees and Government has announced guidance on taking particular caution when meeting anyone outside your household or support bubble and minimising travel in and out of the affected areas will no longer apply in Kirklees

"Thankfully, we’ve had no deaths related to the virus in the last week in local hospitals and that’s exactly how we want to keep it.

"With a lot of restrictions now eased in line with the national roadmap, we have to make sure we don’t see our number of hospital admissions and deaths rise. Bringing down our infection rates is one way we can do this and the other is to take the vaccine."

People are still being encouraged to take lateral flow tests twice a week and to book a PCR test if they have symptoms.