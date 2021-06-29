Christine Talbot to present final ITV News Calendar after 20 years

Christine Talbot is to present her last ever ITV Calendar programme today after twenty years.

The multi-award winning broadcaster has become a household name after working in regional television for almost three decades.

She started her career as a print journalist on local papers before moving into television and joining the BBC. Then in 1993 she switched stations to ITV and became a reporter on Calendar.

Three years later she was chosen to front a new teatime magazine show 'Tonight' and a spin-off programme called ‘Christine’s Big Trip’ which saw her travel the world meeting expats who had started new lives abroad.

Filming The Big Trip at Santa Monica beach in California

Christine has also hosted numerous regional programmes including 'Live Lunch', 'Magic Moments', and the investigative series 'Xposed'. And in 2000 she presented one of the first health and beauty digital channels, ‘Wellbeing’, which was produced at Yorkshire Television.

In 2001, she started presenting the main edition of ITV News Calendar at 6pm and two years later was joined by Duncan Wood.

The first time Christine and Duncan appeared on screen together, was an outside broadcast at Butlins in Skegness, on one of the hottest days of 2003.

Duncan and Christine's first ever Calendar programme together in Skegness

The pair have been working together ever since making them the longest serving partnership in ITV regional news.

Christine announced her departure live on Calendar in May saying it had been a ‘huge privilege’ to work on the programme.

Today Duncan paid tribute to Christine who he often refers to as his ‘screen wife’.

He said: "It's been amazing having Christine as my on-screen wife for the last 18 years. It's going to be incredibly hard to watch her walk out of the studio for the last time. We've shared so much over that time and will stay lifelong close friends but I, like the viewers, will miss her inquisitive journalism, her great compassion and concern for everyone she meets or interviews, her generosity and warmth, and of course that sensational smile that lights up the studio and every room she walks into. The lucky thing for me is that she lives round the corner so I'll still be able to see her in my front room! I wish her all the success for the future and look forward to watching the next chapter of her life unfold.”

Meteorologist and weather presenter, Jon Mitchell, has also worked with Christine for many years and their on-screen banter before his forecasts, will be missed by many.

Jon said: "People ask me what the best part of my job is, and right up there amongst the top answers has to be 'working with Christine Talbot'. It has been my privilege to work with Christine during her time at Yorkshire Television and I will miss, immensely, her warm smile which always brightened up the dullest of days in the Calendar newsroom."

During her time at Calendar, Christine has interviewed people from all walks of life, from ordinary people to dignitaries, politicians, sports personalities and celebrities.

But one of her all-time favourite guests was Dynamo, the magician from Bradford, who came into the studio to perform a trick on her and Duncan. She still has the cards he used in the trick and a picture of the moment framed on her wall at home.

Christine has also given some big names a start in showbiz. Particularly on her own show - ‘Tonight’ when she introduced 14 year old Gareth Gates and his 13 year old sister, Nicola, from Bradford, as they performed a song from Phantom of the Opera.

Christine on the set of Tonight with 14 year old Gareth Gates and his sister

Many of the people Christine met over the years wanted to pay tribute to her. Here are a selection of well wishes:

Singer and tv personality, Jane MacDonald, wanted to wish Christine 'all the luck in the world' and that her ' lovely face' will be missed 'in our homes every evening'.

Comedian, Paul Chuckle, described Christine as an 'Institution' who will be missed by all the viewers and her colleagues.

Comedian and entertainer, Billy Pearce, made up this little song to say his goodbyes.

He added: "Christine whatever you are going to do wherever you are going to go you are going to be brilliant.”

Alistair Campbell and Susanna Reid

Writer and journalist Alistair Campbell said: “How many years since we did the Ilkley book festival for the first time then the second time and the third time. I cannot believe you are leaving the good ship Calendar after all these years. It is never going to be the same without you.”

GMB Presenter Susanna Reid said she wanted to wish Christine 'all the very best for the future and whatever comes next," adding "You are going to be missed. Lots of love."

Spice Girl, Mel B, said she wanted to wish Christine 'all the best' and that she would be 'severely missed.'

The Head of News at ITV News Calendar, Mark Hayman paid tribute to the part Christine has played during almost three decades at ITV.

He said: "Christine's contribution to television in the region has been immense. She has told the region's most notable stories with great authority, and her warmth and easy-going nature have established her as a favourite with viewers. We are very sad that she has decided that it's time to leave us and all of us at ITV will miss her, but we wish her the very best of luck in the future."