A head teacher in West Yorkshire has welcomed plans to end the school rule which currently sees pupils isolating because of being in contact with covid cases in class.

Forty four pupils have tested positive at Carlton Bolling College in Bradford this academic year - but none of the other 800 children sent home as a result tested positive.

New figures nationally showed 375,000 children missed school last week, up by 100,000.

The head of Carlton Bolling college, Jane Girt, said there is a good case for replacing isolation with daily tests.

But four weeks from the end of term she wants to know when she will find out what's happening - and how schools are supposed to run a testing station.

She said: "I think support from the local authority in terms of staffing so they could come in and run a unit for us like they do all around the country at the moment if they could come in and run that unit for us that would make a massive difference. We could get on with what we're good at they could get on and do what they're doing. The children themselves want to be in school they want to be learning They like routine.

She continued: "Unfortunately over the last 18 months they've had a really disrupted routine and that continues."

Outside these school gates and the schools minister, MP Nick Gibb says he is doing his homework.

He said:"We have been trialling daily testing of children who come into contact with someone with covid to see if it is an effective alternative to self isolation, that trial finishes tomorrow and the scientists will look at the data but they have to be reassured that it is an effective alternative."

Sally Kincaid from the National Education Union said "We're not again following the science, we understand everyone's frustrations, parents, our members, youngsters frustrations.

She suggests that rather than 'replace the bubbles' reduce the size of the bubbles and 'actually make sure schools are safe.'

But pupils at Carlton Bolling College say they are desperate to continue their studies uninterrupted - even if it means taking a test.

Aryan Zaroon, Year 10 Pupil said:"Its uncomfortable putting the whole thing up your nose and your mouth but if it means I can come back to school then yes I will do it."

Khadija Ahmed, Year 10 Pupil agreed. She said: "Yes I would like that. I did a lateral flow test but they still didn't let me come back, it was negative."