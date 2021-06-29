Sheffield's Tramlines Festival to go ahead next month, it has been announced

Sheffield's Tramlines Festival 2021 has announced the event will go ahead, at full capacity, later next monthIt will join the third phase of the Government's Events Research Programme, allowing the festival to take place from the 23rd to the 25th of July.

Organisers say the audience will be able to attend the event, which will be held in Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park, without compulsory social distancing or masks, with proof of a negative covid result or proof of two vaccinations.

The Streets, Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft will headline a world-class lineup of music and culture throughout a landmark weekend for the city.

Richard Ashcroft Credit: Luigi Rizzo/Zuma Press/PA Images

Tramlines Operations Director, Timm Cleasby said:“We are absolutely delighted to be able to confirm that Tramlines 2021 is going ahead, having accepted the government’s invitation to join the Events Research Programme. This means we have a proven framework to follow, which at previous events has shown that festivals can be enjoyed at no more risk than other activities. Once inside, there will be no need for social distancing and no one will have to wear a mask if they don’t want to."

Sheffield Director of Public Health Greg Fell: "Sheffield is once again playing a significant and important role in the Government’s Events Research Programme with Tramlines Festival 2021. Helping cultural events to be staged safely is an essential part of our return to life where we can freely enjoy the things we love, and the findings so far have shown positive outcomes that allow us to take these next steps towards normality. We’re working closely with the DCMS and the Tramlines team to support this milestone event for the city and our music fans. My advice to ticket holders is get your vaccines and, as hard as it might be, if you’ve got symptoms please stay at home.”

Anyone who has purchased a ticket but does not wish to take part will be able to roll over their ticket to Tramlines 2022 at no extra cost or receive a refund for the face value of their ticket.