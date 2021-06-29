Teenager from Sheffield to compete against world's best free runners in Greece

Play video

Watch Elise Bickley in action in this video report by Lisa Adlam

A 16-year-old free runner from Sheffield is preparing to take on some of the top parkour atheletes in the world.

Elise Bickley discovered the joy of parkour aged 11 when her mum - tired of the youngster bouncing over the sofa at home - took her to try the new sport.

Two months later Elise won her first competition. Now she is training to face some of the best in the world.

Next month the sixteen year old will take part in the prestigious Red Bull Art of Motion championships - last held in 2019 - but this year taking place onboard two specially adapted sailing boats in an Athens harbour.

I'm quite nervous because it's such a big thing in the community, but I am really excited. I'm looking forward to the experience because that's what it's all about, just a really cool experience. Elise Bickley, free runner

Elise's star quality has never been in doubt at Nova City in Rotherham where she first burst on to the scene and where coach Liam is helping her prepare for her biggest challenge yet.

Elise's coach Liam Norbury said: "The first competition they ran she showed up to it and she won, she came first place, just out of nowhere. It is rare to see a little girl doing parkour especially at her ability."

That ability has set Elise on the path to a career as a stunt performer with a film role already under her belt.

Next month though her talents will be tested on a truly global stage.