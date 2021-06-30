Blog: Yorkshire’s role in England’s victory

Blog by Chris Dawkes

It might be Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane with all the headlines and front page spreads after scoring the all important goals in England's first tournament win over Germany since 1966, but it was very much a victory built on solid foundations.

A South Yorkshire defensive wall, supported by West Yorkshire grit.

Kalvin Phillips - One of Leeds' coveted stars Credit: PA

As Barnsley's John Stones and Sheffield pair Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire snuffed out any German threat, midfield enforcer Kalvin Phillips from Leeds further enhanced his burgeoning reputation by screening his county comrades.

When England coach Gareth Southgate - who it should be pointed out lives in Harrogate - switched to a back three for last night's match it was somewhat inevitable he'd turn to our three from the broad acres.

Gareth Southgate reacts as the final whistle blows. Credit: PA

That's what he did at the World Cup in 2018, and what he did three years later too.

Stones' renaissance at Manchester City over the past 12 months has transitioned nicely on the international stage. Maguire has shaken off the ankle injury which prematurely ended his season at Manchester United and is not only a towering presence in defence but often a first point of attack with his charges into the opposition half. Whereas Walker is showing his versatility as a hybrid full back/centre half. His greatest attribute is pace, which is something Maguire and Stones lack. If the dual axis is broken, Walker is always there to mop up behind.

And what more can we say about Phillips that hasn't already been said? This time last year the 25 year old hadn't played a single minute of international football. Hell, he'd not played a single minute in the Premier League either! His effectiveness often goes unnoticed by some casual observers, but like that one important ingredient in a fancy meal, he's crucial to the flavour of this England set up.

There's still a long way to go and one victory over Germany ultimately means nothing at this point (just ask Sven) but if football is to come home, the nation would do well to thank not only those who get us leaping from our seats with joy but the boys from the broad acres who stop us crying in our pints when the ball goes in the other end.