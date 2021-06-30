CCTV appeal after woman is sexually assaulted in York

Police are appealing for help to trace two men who appear in CCTV after a woman was sexually assaulted in York.

Officers believe the two men may hold information information regarding the incident which took place in the early hours of Sunday 20 June on the path at the side of Lawrence Street church grounds in the city centre.

The victim managed to escape before finding a group of people who walked her home.

Police have previously appealed to motorists who were in the Lawrence Street area at the time, who may have captured dashcam footage, to come forward.

Officers are still interested in speaking to anyone who may hold information which would be important to the investigation.