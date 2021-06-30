Doncaster loan shark who advertised illegal lending business on Snapchat jailed

A loan shark from Doncaster who advertised his illegal money lending business on social media has been jailed.

Rovin Mavunga, aged 24, was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court.

He advertised loans on the social media platform Snapchat and charged almost 100% interest, demanding repayment within a month.

The court heard that Mavunga sent threatening and intimidating messages when repayments were late.

One victim, a single mother, was attacked in the street.

Sentencing Mavunga, Recorder Megan Rhys said the sort of people who approached him for loans were vulnerable both financially and personally.

She said Mavunga’s business targeted these individuals and was a well organised operation.

More to follow...