Hull manufacturer fined £60,000 after man loses arm in horrific factory accident

A worker lost his arm in a horrific accident at a machine manufacturer near Driffield in which he nearly lost his life.Agricultural machines manufacturer Superior Machines Ltd has been fined tens of thousands of pounds for safety breaches after the 68-year-old man became entangled in a machine.York Magistrates’ Court heard that on January 25, 2019, the worker became entangled on either the rotating workpiece or the chuck as it rotated.He sustained extensive injuries including a punctured lung, broken neck, fractures to the back, ribs, arm and shoulder blade. He subsequently had his left arm amputated at the shoulder.An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found machinery standards across the site were poor with many machines unguarded.Three prohibition and five improvement notices were served. These included machine guarding, welfare and management issues.Superior Machines Ltd of Pluckham Farm, Fridaythorpe, near Driffield, pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety regulations.The company has now been fined £60,000 and ordered to pay costs of £7,618.Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Sarah Taylor said: “Entanglement incidents on unguarded rotating machinery are far too common.“The worker’s injuries were life changing and he could have easily been killed.“This serious incident and devastation could have been avoided if basic safeguards, risk assessments, supervision and instruction had been in place.”