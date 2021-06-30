Gracie Spinks died from a stab wound to the neck

An inquest into the death of Gracie Spinks, whose body was found in a field in Duckmanton near Chesterfield, has heard she died from a stab wound to the neck.

The 23-year-old from Chesterfield was found in a paddock on June the 18th.

The body of a woman was found in this field near Staveley Road in Duckmanton Credit: Ashley Kirk

The court heard it was initially thought she'd been kicked by her horse. The inquest was also opened into the death of Michael Sellers. He was known to Gracie and his body was found nearby the same morning. Both hearings were adjourned to a date to be fixed.

In the days following Miss Spinks' death, many tributes were posted to social media and left along with flowers at the scene, at the junction of Tom Lane and Staveley Road.

Gracie was described as a keen rider, with a horse called Paddy Credit: Facebook/Gracie Spinks

A GoFundMe page was set up in memory of Miss Spinks and in order to look after her beloved horse, Paddy, shortly after her death. It began with a target of £2,500 but has gone far past that now, currently standing at over £12,500.