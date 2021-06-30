Lincolnshire and Nottingham Air Ambulance has faced its busiest month on record

Play video

The Lincolnshire and Nottingham Air Ambulance (LNAA) has faced its busiest month on record, responding to 151 emergencies in June so far.

The crew have treated patients involved in incidents ranging from road traffic collisions and falls, to cardiac arrests and assaults.

LNAA expanded its service on 23 June with the launch of a second helicopter dedicated to the Lincolnshire coast in anticipation of an influx of visitors taking staycations this summer.

The aircraft took over from a Critical Care Car which had been responding to incidents along the coast since 1 June. The coastal crews have responded to 42 emergencies along the Lincolnshire coast including an incident involving an injured motorcyclist who was treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital.

Last week, the crew on the more familiar yellow Ambucopter responded to a man who had suffered a cardiac arrest while on the golf course. The LNAA doctor and paramedic stabilised the patient at the scene before airlifting him to hospital.

HEMS Paramedic Chris Steele said: “The summer is always a busy time for LNAA and it’s anticipated that more people will staycation on the lovely Lincolnshire coast this year. Having our second helicopter means that we can reach more patients in seaside towns, which are situated around 60 miles from the nearest Major Trauma Centre.

Chris added:

We’re called to the most serious incidents as our crews can provide specialist care to the patient when minutes matter. We’re extremely grateful for the support we receive because we can’t help people without the help of our amazing fundraisers and donors. Chris Steele, HEMS Paramedic