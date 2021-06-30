Rotherham fundraiser Ray Matthews starts challenge for 80th birthday

Play video

Report by Martin Fisher

Veteran fundraiser Ray Matthews has kicked off his latest challenge alongside eighty schools across South Yorkshire.

The Rotherham pensioner, who ran 75 marathons in 75 days to mark his 75th birthday has been joined by hundreds of school children in running a mile to celebrate his 80th.

Eighty years young and ready to inspire the next generation. Ray has got pupils at Wickersley's Northfield Primary School up and running for his challenge.

He wants 80 schools across our region to raise 80 pounds for Age UK Rotherham.

Of course Ray's used to a challenge. Five years ago he ran 75 marathons to raise money for a specialist school for children with disabilities.

So whether you are eight or eighty they're just numbers to Ray who believes everyone should keep on running.