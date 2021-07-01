Lincolnshire police said they will not tolerate violence after more than 50 incidents on the evening of England's win over Germany in the Euros.

Officers said England's victory has been 'marred' by the incidents in Lincolnshire.

There were 53 acts of violence in six hours between 6pm and midnight on Tuesday night.

Many of the incidents were fuelled by alcohol, and police said it ''diverted officers away'' from those who may be in need of help.

People who will be enjoying England's upcoming fixture against Ukraine are being urged to drink responsibly and are asking for alcohol not to be supplied to those who may already be drunk.

Superintendent Pat Coates, Specialist Operations at Lincolnshire Police, said a minority have broken the law, and ''frightened and intimidated'' people nearby.

''Thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt and we will investigate the incidents in due course.

''People who enjoy the football, not to mention those who don’t but who happen to be out and about when a match is taking place or just after it, should be able to go about their business without fear of intimidation, distress or alarm.''

Officers will be conducting extra patrols for the rest of the fixtures.