Lincolnshire pet owner demands answers after cat dies from rare disease

Hundreds of cats are now known to have contracted what could prove to be a fatal disease, which could be linked to pet food, the Food Standards Agency has said.

More than 280 cats have now died from the usually rare disease called Feline Pancytopenia.A number of food brands have now been recalled as a precaution by Lincolnshire based pet food manufacturer Fold Hill Foods. One owner from East Yorkshire is now demanding answers - after losing one cat called Cheetah - and spending thousands of pounds on treatment on another called Panther.

Ben Holwell said losing Cheetah was heartbreaking and feared he would lose Panther too.

Panther is now on the road to recovery, and Ben says he hopes he will return to his old 'lively' self.

The Food Standards Agency is investigating a possible link to cat food. As a precaution a number of products have been recalled.

What products have been recalled?

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Salmon

Applaws Kitten Dry Chicken

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Lamb

Applaws Cat Dry Chicken & Duck

Applaws Cat Dry Ocean Fish

Applaws Cat Dry Senior Chicken

AVA Kitten Chicken

AVA Adult Mature Chicken 7+

AVA Senior Chicken 12+

AVA Sensitive Skin & Stomach

AVA Weight Management

AVA Hairball

AVA Oral Care

AVA British Shorthair

AVA Persian

AVA Maine Coon

AVA Adult Fish

AVA Adult Chicken

By Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with Salmon 1+ Years

By Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe complete dry cat food with Chicken 1+ Years

It is urging anyone who may have bought any of the above products to stop feeding them to their cats.

Feline Pancytopenia is a rare condition, where levels of blood cells rapidly decreases, causing serious illness.