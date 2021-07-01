New CCTV images have been released as part of a campaign to help tackle fly-tipping in the area.

North East Lincolnshire Council released images in connection with several incidents in Grimsby and Cleethorpes which took place between October 2020 and June 2021.

One image was taken in Dudley Street, Grimsby, on 9 October 2020.

It shows a bearded man in an orange high-vis jacket lifting a black bin bag from the side door of a white van.

Another shows a man in a green coat and a woman in a black coat approaching a blue car in St Peter’s Avenue car park, Cleethorpes, on 28 December 2020.

Officers are appealing to the public to help identify the people in the CCTV images.

286.6 tonnes of fly-tipped rubbish was cleaned in 2020 which cost the Council £72,000.

67 people were handed fines in 2020.

Tens of thousands of pounds is spent on disposal costs for fly-tipped waste every year.

People who don’t check the credentials of waste carriers, can also be prosecuted if their waste is found fly-tipped.

They could land themselves with a fine of £300 and possibly more if they are a business.

Cllr Ron Shepherd said anyone reporting any offences would be treated in the ''strictest confidence.''

“Fly-tipping is a national problem. It’s a criminal offence and the Council investigates all incidents. Anyone who is caught risks a £400 fixed penalty notice. Where we find enough evidence, we will take offenders to court where the penalties can be much harsher.''