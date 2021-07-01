Police launch fresh appeal for 16-year-old missing from Bingley since May

Police say they are concerned about the whereabouts of a missing teenager as they launch a fresh appeal.

Sixteen-year-old Loi Nguyen has been missing for a month. He was last seen leaving his home address in Bingley at 1pm on Monday, 31 May.

Despite a nationwide appeal last month, there have not been any confirmed sightings of him since and officers remain concerned for his welfare.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell said the teenager could be ''anywhere'' in the country.

“It is now more than a month since our last confirmed sighting of Loi, and we continue to be concerned for his welfare.

“It remains to be the case that Loi could be anywhere in the country, and this is why we are again appealing nationally for information that will help us to locate him.”

Loi is described as being about 5ft 1ins tall, of slim build with short black hair and brown eyes.

When he was reported missing he was believed to be wearing black shoes, blue shirt, grey trousers and a light blue jacket.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police on 101.